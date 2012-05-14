PORT LOUIS May 14 First-half pretax profits at
New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) fell 2.2 percent, hit by a
weaker euro, the company said on Monday.
Europe is the largest source of tourists for the Indian
Ocean island of Mauritius.
The company, which owns eight hotels in Mauritius and one on
the Seychelles archipelago, said earnings per share rose
marginally from 5.59 rupees to 5.60 rupees a year earlier due to
lower taxes.
"The euro was down by a 6.3 percent on average against the
rupee," it said in a statement.
Shares in NMH, ranked among the Indian Ocean island's most
traded stocks, were unchanged at 71.50 rupees.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia, Greg
Mahlich)