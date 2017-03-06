GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
* NLMK says Q4 core earnings up 61 pct y/y
* Says Q4 sales affected by bad weather in ports
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's largest steel producer NLMK said on Monday its core earnings rose sharply in the fourth quarter as steel prices recovered from a two-year long slump.
Russian steelmakers, including Severstal and Evraz , are pinning their hopes for a stronger 2017 as the industry emerges from a downturn and begins to improve, buoyed by a stronger economy and rising oil prices.
"Having hit rock bottom in late 2015 – early 2016, prices for raw materials and steel products recovered in 2016," NLMK said in a statement.
Rising steel prices drove NLMK's earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 61 percent year-on-year to $518 million, just shy of analysts' forecasts for $522 million.
But its fourth-quarter sales fell 3 percent to 3.64 million tonnes as some of its shipments were pushed back to the first quarter of 2017 due to stormy weather at Black Sea ports.
NLMK's full-year EBITDA remained flat at $1.9 billion on the year. Severstal's EBITDA fell 8.8 percent in 2016, while Evraz reported a 7 percent rise in core earnings.
NLMK's fourth-quarter net income jumped to $308 million from $76 million a year ago.
Shares in NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, were up 1 percent by 0839 GMT, outperforming Moscow's broader MICEX index, which was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th