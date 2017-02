MOSCOW Dec 21 Russian port Novorossiysk on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2011 to $32.1 million, according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The company, based on the Black Sea, said a year ago its net profit for the first nine months of 2010 totaled $233 million.

It also said its gross income increased 25 percent year-on-year to $401 million while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to $404 million.