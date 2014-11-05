Nov 5 NN Group Nv :

* On track to meet 200 million euro expense reduction target by 2016, with realised cost reductions of 108 million euro this year so far

* Operating result ongoing business of eur 274 million, up 16.6 pct from 3Q13

* Assets under management at investment management increased to 180 billion euro driven by strong market performance

* Net result improved to 354 million euro versus net loss of 652 million euro in 3Q13, which included loss on divestment of ING Life Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: