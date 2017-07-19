Dutch court rejects claims of consumer group against insurer NN

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims by consumer group Woekerpolis.nl against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products sold in the 1990s and 2000s. NN Group and other Dutch insurers have been dealing with fallout from these policies for years after a 2006 commission found that customers were not always fairly informed of costs. The Rotterdam District Court ruled that NN gave sufficient information, according to the law that applied at the time. (Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Jane Merriman)