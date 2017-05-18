AMSTERDAM May 18 Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday posted an unexpected rise of 33 percent in first-quarter core profits, buoyed by cost-cutting measures and better results in business segments.

The operating result came in 406 million euros ($452 million), up from 305 million euros in the year-ago period, beating analysts' expectations of 316 million euros.

($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)