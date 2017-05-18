BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
AMSTERDAM May 18 Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday posted an unexpected rise of 33 percent in first-quarter core profits, buoyed by cost-cutting measures and better results in business segments.
The operating result came in 406 million euros ($452 million), up from 305 million euros in the year-ago period, beating analysts' expectations of 316 million euros.
($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.
June 19 Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender private.