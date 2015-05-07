(Adds details, background)
AMSTERDAM May 7 Dutch insurer NN Group
said on Thursday its income from ongoing operations rose just
over 3 percent to 304 million euros ($344.8 million) in the
first quarter of 2015, broadly in line with market forecasts.
Analysts polled for Reuters had expected income from ongoing
operations of 307 million euros, an increase of 4.1 percent.
The company did not provide a forecast for 2015.
New sales of life insurance rose 13.4 percent in the
three-month period to 498 million euros, while investments under
management rose nearly 21 percent to 203 billion euros, the
company said.
NN Group's solvency ratio increased from 245 percent to 335
percent, it added.
The company, which listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange
last July, is the former insurance division of ING Group, which
owns a 54.6 percent stake.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Pravin Char)