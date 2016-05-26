BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
AMSTERDAM May 26 Dutch insurer NN Group said on Thursday its financial position improved in the first quarter, and that it would buy back shares worth 500 million euros ($559.20 million) over the coming year.
NN Group's operating result from ongoing business improved to 305 million euros from 304 million euros in the same period a year earlier, while its solvency under Europe's new Solvency II rules was 241 percent, compared with 239 percent at the year-end, and far above that of most peers.
CEO Lard Friese said in a statement that the company was trying to find the right balance between returning excess capital to shareholders and retaining flexibility for acquisitions. ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen