AMSTERDAM Feb 25 NN Group, the Dutch insurer, on Thursday reported lower-than-expected core earnings for the fourth quarter as its asset management business continued to decline.

Operating result from ongoing business was 250 million euros ($276 million), down 3.6 percent from the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 300 million euros. ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu)