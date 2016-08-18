BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
AMSTERDAM Aug 18 NN Group, the largest Dutch insurer, on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that were lower than a year ago as market conditions worsened due to Brexit and on higher damage claims from storms, but the numbers were better than analysts had expected.
Operating result from ongoing business fell to 321 million euros ($363 million) from 488 million euros in the same period of 2015.
Analysts polled for Reuters had put operating result from ongoing operations at 267 million euros.
($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.