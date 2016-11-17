BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Dutch insurer NN Group , which is trying to negotiate a takeover of smaller peer Delta Lloyd, reported on Thursday better-than-expected third-quarter earnings of 436 million euros ($466 million), on a mix of higher capital gains and lower losses on its Japanese annuity business.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen net income at 226 million euros, down from 329 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.
NN Group, whose unsolicited offer of 2.4 billion euros for Delta Lloyd in early October was rejected, said it remains interested in acquiring the company, and hopes to be able to strike a deal that Delta Lloyd's boards recommend to their shareholders. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement