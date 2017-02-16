Feb 16 NN Group NV, the largest Dutch
insurer, reported a rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on
Thursday as cost cuts and new products helped offset low
interest rates and market volatility.
Its operating profit from ongoing operations rose 12.6
percent to 282 million euros helped by new product launches in
Europe and Japan yet fell short of the 318 million euros
forecast by analysts.
NN's capital strength under Europe's new Solvency II rules
rose to 241 percent versus 236 percent at the end of the third
quarter. The ratio, however, fell short of forecasts by analysts
at Barclays and Kepler Cheuvreux.
NN recently launched a public offer for Dutch peer company
Delta Lloyd for a total consideration of 2.5 billion
euros.
(Reporting by Pawel Lapinski in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely)