AMSTERDAM Feb 17 Dutch bank ING said on Tuesday it would sell a further 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) tranche of shares in its former insurance arm, the now independently listed NN Group, as the one-time bancassurer reinvents itself as a pureplay bank.

ING spun its insurance unit off in July last year as part of the restructuring the bank had to carry out to comply with the terms of a 10 billion euro rescue package it received from the Dutch state during the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank last week said it would pay a dividend in 2015 for the first time in seven years, handing out 470 million euros to shareholders.

ING said it would sell 43 million shares, worth around 1 billion euros at Tuesday's closing price, of which NN Group would buy 200 million euros' worth.

The remainder would be sold to institutional investors as part of an accelerated bookbuilding offering.

As a result of the sale, which runs until close of business on Wednesday, ING's stake will fall from 68.1 percent to 57 percent of NN Group's total capital. It has pledged to sell its remaining stake in NN Group by 2016.

($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter)