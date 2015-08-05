AMSTERDAM Aug 5 Dutch insurer NN Group said on Wednesday its income from ongoing operations rose 90 percent to 488 million euros ($530 million) in the second quarter, lifted by a one-off investment gain and cost cutting measures.

Excluding an unspecified one-time gain from a large private equity dividend, net earnings rose 56 percent to 392 million euros, the company said in a statement.

A target of 200 million euros in cost savings was reached ahead of schedule, it said. NN Group will pay an interim dividend of 0.46 euros in cash or shares, in line with its policy. The company will repurchase an equal number of shares to the number paid out in dividend to counter any dilution, it said.

NN Group, which was spun off from ING Group and listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange just over a year ago, did not provide an outlook for the full year.

The insurer's solvency ratio rose to 306 percent in the latest period from 272 percent a year earlier. New life insurance sales fell 8.6 percent to 278 million euros, it said.

