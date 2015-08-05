AMSTERDAM Aug 5 Dutch insurer NN Group
said on Wednesday its income from ongoing operations rose 90
percent to 488 million euros ($530 million) in the second
quarter, lifted by a one-off investment gain and cost cutting
measures.
Excluding an unspecified one-time gain from a large private
equity dividend, net earnings rose 56 percent to 392 million
euros, the company said in a statement.
A target of 200 million euros in cost savings was reached
ahead of schedule, it said. NN Group will pay an interim
dividend of 0.46 euros in cash or shares, in line with its
policy. The company will repurchase an equal number of shares to
the number paid out in dividend to counter any dilution, it
said.
NN Group, which was spun off from ING Group and
listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange just over a year ago, did
not provide an outlook for the full year.
The insurer's solvency ratio rose to 306 percent in the
latest period from 272 percent a year earlier. New life
insurance sales fell 8.6 percent to 278 million euros, it said.
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)