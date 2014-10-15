COPENHAGEN Oct 15 NNIT, the information technology unit of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk , is expected to announce plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange next week, daily Berlingske reported on Wednesday.

"NNIT will on Wednesday publish an intention to float via the stock exchange," the newspaper wrote.

Novo Nordisk announced in January it was looking into the possibility of spinning off NNIT, saying it wanted to concentrate on its core activity.

Local media earlier reported that the IT company could be worth around 4 billion Danish crowns ($679.2 million) but one source said to the paper on Wednesday that the value of the company would be "closer to 3 billion crowns than to 4 billion crowns".

The company has hired Morgan Stanley and Danske Bank as advisors.

(1 US dollar = 5.8892 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)