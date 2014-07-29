* Share price jump after media report values firm at $2.2 bln (Adds Nobel Biocare confirmation)

ZURICH, July 29 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare confirmed on Tuesday that it has been approached by potential buyers and is in "very early" talks with them about its sale.

The company, responding to a media report, said there was no guarantee a deal would go through and did not name any of the parties it has been in talks with.

Earlier on Tuesday a report by Bloomberg quoting people familiar with the matter said that both private-equity firms and industry companies had shown an interest in the company.

The report said Nobel Biocare had been exploring a sale for some time and that it was working with Goldman Sachs Group on a potential deal.

Nobel Biocare shares soared following the Bloomberg report, closing up 15.5 percent at 16 Swiss francs to value the company at 1.98 billion francs ($2.2 billion), according to Reuters data.

The dental implant market, which was hard hit during the financial crisis, has shown tentative signs of a turnaround in demand in recent quarters, but Nobel Biocare posted a fall in sales and profits in the first quarter. It reports first-half results on Aug. 21.

Mergers among medical supplies makers have picked up this year, with Medtronic Inc snapping up Covidien and Zimmer Holdings Inc acquiring Biomet Inc. ($1 = 0.9064 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Richa Naidu.; Editing by Greg Mahlich)