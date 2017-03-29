Late night Ramadan shopping shows Indonesia's economic spirits brightening
* Stability in FX, commodities, and politics behind improvement
STOCKHOLM, March 29 Music legend Bob Dylan will receive his Nobel Prize diploma and medal in Stockholm in the next few days where is he due to give a concert this weekend, the secretary of the Nobel Academy said in a blog on Wednesday.
"The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend," Sara Danius said in a blog post.
"The Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature."
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Stability in FX, commodities, and politics behind improvement
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.