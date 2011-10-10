PRINCETON, N.J Oct 10 Europe must create a fiscal union to avoid the collapse of its common currency, Nobel prize winning economist Christopher Sims said on Monday.

Sims, who won the Nobel prize for economics on Monday with fellow American Thomas Sargent, said the European Central Bank could need some "central fiscal backing" by euro zone countries.

"If the euro is to survive, the euro area will have to work out a way to share fiscal burdens," Sims told a news conference.

Europe is trying to contain a debt crisis that threatens to spread from weaker economies on the periphery of the 17-nation common currency area, like Greece, to the region's bigger counties, including Italy.

Much of Europe shares the euro currency but individual countries do not vouch for one another's debts. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; writing by Jason Lange, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))