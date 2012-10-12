ATHENS Oct 12 "Is this a joke?" said Chrisoula
Panagiotidi, 36, an Athens beautician, laughing derisively upon
hearing that the European Union had won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Three days ago she lost her job, becoming one of the
one-in-four Greeks who is unemployed in the fifth year of a
biting recession. Told it was no joke at all, her incredulity
quickly turned to disgust.
"It mocks us and what we are going through right now," she
said. "All it will do is infuriate people here."
Across a continent where the EU's policies are blamed for
deepening the worst economic crisis in living memory, many
Europeans said they were simply baffled by the prize. Others
were outraged.
"I can't get my head around it. They'd be last on my list.
It's such a bland and inert organisation," said Philip Deane,
48, an IT consultant walking along the River Liffey in Dublin.
"Given the state of the economy, the timing is really,
really bad."
Ireland, like Greece, has been forced to turn to the
European Union and IMF for a financial bailout, delivered in the
framework of a strict austerity programme.
Mariana Fotiou, 69, an Athens lottery ticket vendor was
furious.
"It makes me so angry. We have a financial war on, don't
they realise that? The only morale it will boost is Merkel's,"
she said, referring to the German chancellor, whose insistence
on austerity measures as the price for aid has made her a hate
figure in Greece.
Earlier this week Merkel visited Athens. Protesters burned
Nazi flags and clashed with police in fury at her presence.
The irony of awarding the prize at a time when the EU is
being pilloried in several European capitals, occasionally by
crowds of rioters, was not lost on the Nobel Committee itself.
"The EU is currently undergoing grave economic difficulties
and considerable social unrest. The Norwegian Nobel Committee
wishes to focus on what it sees as the EU's most important
result: the successful struggle for peace and reconciliation and
for democracy and human rights," said Nobel Committee chairman
Thorbjoern Jagland in announcing the award in Oslo.
Ed Balls, a politician from the opposition British Labour
Party, joked at a panel discussion in Dublin: "They'll be
cheering in Athens tonight, won't they."
"SUFFERING BUT NOT DYING"
Yet even in countries hard hit by the tough economic times,
there were still many people who said they understood the logic
of awarding a prize to an organisation credited with helping
maintain peace for more than half a century on a continent that
was ripped apart in two world wars.
"It's a good thing," said 48-year-old Howard Spilane in
Ireland, where unemployment has tripled since the crisis hit.
"Europe's in a crisis, but compared to the wars - even
compared to the Cold War - Europe is in a better place. People
are suffering, but they are not dying. On balance they have
achieved a lot."
Such warm responses were also common in parts of Eastern
Europe, where many prize membership in the EU as a badge of
hard-won European identity and a bulwark against a return of
Communist-era totalitarianism.
"I am glad of it, although I do find it strange," said
Andras Kocsis, an 18-year-old student in Budapest, the Hungarian
capital. "I think it's right, because indeed the EU does a lot
for the rights of the people."
But even in the ex-Communist countries, praise was far from
universal for an organisation that many have come to resent.
Petr Hajek, deputy head of the office of Czech President
Vaclav Klaus, who once supported the EU but has since turned
against it, said the EU lacked "democratic legitimacy" and was
contributing to "animosity among nations".
"Freedom and democracy are shivering in the corner similar
to the way it was in the regimes we experienced in the 20th
century in Europe," he said.
In Bosnia, which hopes to join the bloc but still remembers
how a hesitant and divided EU stood by during its 1992-95 war,
Kada Hotic called the award "shameful". Her son, husband and two
brothers were among 8,000 Muslim men and boys massacred by
Bosnian Serb forces in 1995.
"The EU had an obligation to protect minorities in Europe
but was incapable or unwilling to protect Muslims in Bosnia and
even today it is doing so little to prevent conflicts across the
world," she said.