Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats with no changes to add more subscribers)
STOCKHOLM Oct 8 The 2012 Nobel Literature Prize will be announced at 1100 GMT on Thursday, organisers said, with Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami the bookmakers' favorite to win the 8 million crown ($1.2 million) award.
Other hotly-tipped names include Bob Dylan, Chinese writer Mo Yan and reclusive U.S. novelist Thomas Pynchon.
Swedish poet Tomas Transtromer won last year, pleasing many in the prize's homeland which had not celebrated a winner since Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson took home the prize in 1974.
Past winners include U.S. writer William Faulkner, France's Albert Camus and Colombia's Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The last Japanese writer to win the prize was Kenzaburo Oe in 1984.
The award-giving body The Swedish Academy, which announced the date of the literature prize on Monday, is due to announce the winners of its coveted science prizes this week. ($1 = 6.5846 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)