* Used knowledge of immune system to fight his own cancer
* Contributions of all three winners have broad impact
By Ben Hirschler and Julie Steenhuysen
LONDON/CHICAGO, Oct 3 Ralph Steinman proved the
importance of his Nobel prize-winning research in a most
personal way, using his own discoveries to fight the pancreatic
cancer that eventually killed him just days before the award
was announced.
In the future, millions more people around the world are
likely to gain from the discoveries by the Canadian-born
scientist and his two fellow laureates into the workings of the
body's highly complex immune system.
Steinman, 68, died on Sept. 30 after being diagnosed with
pancreatic cancer four years ago. His life was extended by a
treatment of his own design, using the defensive dendritic
cells that he discovered in 1973.
Officials at the Nobel Committee were clarifying the status
of Steinman's prize on Monday as it does not make posthumous
awards. He was awarded medicine's ultimate accolade along with
American Bruce Beutler and Jules Hoffmann of France.
[ID:nL5E7L31M7]
But Steinman's case shows how a better understanding of the
immune system is unlocking new ways of preventing and treating
common diseases -- from bacterial infections to cancer.
The breakthroughs in pinpointing these defensive elements
have helped reignite interest in vaccine research in recent
years, by shedding light on the twin-track process of early and
late -- or innate and adaptive -- immunity that protects our
bodies from invaders.
"Our improved understanding of both the innate and adaptive
immune response has been pivotal in the development of improved
vaccines in the past decade," said Vincent Brichard, head of
immunotherapeutics at GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) vaccines unit.
"Looking to the future, a new generation of therapeutic
vaccines may enable us to treat a number of major cancer
types."
FIGHTING PROSTATE CANCER
While Steinman's treatment for his own cancer may have been
self-made, the world's first therapeutic vaccine to fight
tumors was actually launched last year.
Dendreon's DNDN.O Provenge is a novel kind of drug for
prostate cancer, tailored to each patient, that works by
stimulating the person's immune system to fight tumors. It has
met with limited commercial success but is an important proof
of the concept.
Similar treatments are now in development at several bigger
companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, which has a closely
watched experimental vaccine for lung cancer in late-stage
clinical trials.
Research by the other two Nobel laureates, Beutler and
Hoffmann, sheds light on an earlier and more primitive phase of
the immune system.
So-called innate immunity kicks in much more rapidly than
adaptive and is shared between humans and all other animals.
It was only in the 1990s, however, that Hoffmann's work in
fruitflies and Beutler's work in mice showed how this innate
system uses proteins called Toll-like receptors (TLRs) to fight
germs.
Harnessing TLRs is today a growing focus for biotech and
pharmaceutical companies looking for treatments for a wide
range of illnesses from cancer to respiratory and inflammatory
diseases.
The immune system's main function is to protect against
harmful invaders but it can sometimes go into overdrive and
attack healthy tissue, leading to autoimmune inflammatory
diseases, such as type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis,
rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.
"Almost all vaccines against microbes, vaccines against
cancer, and vaccines to try to eliminate and down-regulate
immunity in inflammatory diseases are based on these
discoveries," said Lars Klareskog, chairman of the Nobel
Assembly.
Dr. Vinay Kumar, chairman of the department of pathology at
the University of Chicago, who knew both Steinman and Beutler,
said the discoveries by these three Nobel laureates have very
broad impact.
"These findings are the intellectual foundation of how to
design a good vaccine," Kumar said.
(Additional reporting by Mia Shanley in Stockholm; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Eric Beech)