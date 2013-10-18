STOCKHOLM Oct 18 Canadian Nobel Prize winning
author Alice Munro will be unable to attend the Stockholm awards
ceremony in December because of ill health, the head of the
Swedish Academy said on Friday.
Short story writer Munro, 82, revealed in 2009 that she had
undergone coronary bypass surgery and had had cancer treatment.
She announced this year she had decided to retire from writing.
"Her health is simply not good enough," Academy head Peter
Englund said in a blog post, without giving details. "All
involved, including Mrs Munro herself, regret this."
The Swedish Academy described Munro as the "master of the
contemporary short story" when it awarded her the Nobel prize
earlier this month, likening her work to that of 19-century
Russian author Anton Chehkov.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Ralph Boulton)