LONDON Oct 12 British Prime Minister David
Cameron made no comment on the European Union's Nobel Peace
Prize win on Friday, a stark contrast to the effusion of other
EU leaders and a reflection of Britain's uneasy relationship
with Europe.
Cameron is under pressure to take a tough line with Brussels
to pacify eurosceptics in his Conservative party who fear it
will lose votes at the 2015 election to the increasingly popular
UK Independence Party, which wants Britain to quit the EU.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders
were quick to express their pride and sense of honour when the
Nobel committee announced its decision, but Cameron remained
silent on the subject.
"I don't think we're intending on putting anything out," a
spokesman for the prime minister said after repeated requests
for comment.
Britain's Foreign Office issued a two-sentence statement
several hours after the announcement.
"This award recognises the EU's historic role in promoting
peace and reconciliation in Europe, particularly through its
enlargement to Central and Eastern Europe," it said.
By contrast, Merkel said that "the fact that the Nobel
Committee has honoured this idea is both a spur and an
obligation, also for me in a very personal way".
French President Francois Hollande hailed the win as an
"immense honour", while Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti spoke
of the bloc as an object of admiration for the rest of the
world.
Cameron says he wants Britain to remain part of the EU -
Britain's biggest trading partner - but has pledged to avoid
getting entangled in costly solutions to the euro zone debt
crisis and to try to claw back powers from Brussels.
Earlier in the week he backed the idea of a referendum on
Britain's relations with the EU, although he did not offer to
give voters an option of calling for Britain to leave the EU.
In December, he used Britain's veto to block an EU-wide pact
designed to help the euro zone, a move that delighted the
eurosceptic wing of his Conservative Party but dismayed his
Liberal Democrat coalition partners and other European leaders,
who eventually agreed a deal without Britain.
Back in Britain, one of the Conservative Party's most
strident eurosceptics questioned the thinking behind the
committee's decision.
"It is very sad that the Euro-establishment are so desperate
to bolster the image of an institution now ridden with riots and
dissension that it should be given this formerly prestigious
prize," Bill Cash said.
"It is like giving an Oscar to a box-office flop."