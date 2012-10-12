PARIS Oct 12 France's Jacques Delors, the
powerful former European Commission chief, said the award of the
Nobel Peace Prize to the European Union on Friday would
encourage countries of the bloc to deepen their cooperation
despite crises along the way.
"Europe carries on despite the crises. It's not a long calm
river, but it is consolidating," Delors, who during the 1980s
helped create the conditions that would lead to a single market
trading zone within Europe, told BFMTV.
"I think all the heads of state and populations will take
this award as an encouragement. I am very emotional. The last
three decades have been very difficult."
Delors, 87, was a fierce defender of European integration
and often ran up against heads of governments, including
Britain's Margaret Thatcher who vowed to defend British
sovereignty against what she saw as incursions from Brussels.