BRUSSELS Oct 12 The European Union won the Nobel Peace Prize for its long-term role in uniting the continent, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday, an award seen as morale boost for the bloc as it struggles to resolve its debt crisis.

Following are reactions to the award:

PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT MARTIN SCHULZ

"(We are) deeply touched and honoured that the EU has won the Nobel Peace Prize."

UK INDEPENDENCE PARTY LEADER NIGEL FARAGE

"This goes to show that the Norwegians really do have a sense of humour. The EU may be getting the booby prize for peace because it sure hasn't created prosperity. The EU has created poverty and unemployment for millions.

"In the last two years the EU has caused huge animosity between the countries of Northern and Southern Europe. Just look at Frau Merkel being welcomed with Nazi flags in Athens, and German newspapers slagging off the Greeks as work-shy wonders.

"After watching European Council President Van Rompuy cheerleading for war in Libya with Colonel Gaddafi, this idea of the EU getting a Nobel Peace is ridiculous."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO ON TWITTER, WHERE HE HAS 14,900 FOLLOWERS AND RISING:

"It is a great honour for the whole of the EU, all 500 million citizens, to be awarded the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize."

FORMER FRENCH PRESIDENT VALERY GISCARD D'ESTAING

"It is right that this extraordinary effort that has been accomplished by the Europeans and their leaders to establish a lasting peace on their continent - historically ravaged by war - is rewarded and honoured."