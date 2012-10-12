BRUSSELS Oct 12 The president of the European
Parliament welcomed the awarding of the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize
to the European Union on Friday, saying it recognised post-war
reconciliation in Europe and would serve as an inspiration.
"(We are) deeply touched and honoured that the EU has won
the Nobel Peace Prize," Martin Schulz said in a statement
distributed on Twitter.
"Reconciliation is what the EU is about. It can serve as an
inspiration. The EU is a unique project that replaced war with
peace, hate with solidarity."
The Nobel committee said the EU deserved the award for its
long-term role in uniting the continent after World War Two.