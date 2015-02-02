* Novaya Gazeta has exposed corruption in Russia
* Media freedom may be a focus after Charlie Hebdo killings
* Pope Francis has put spotlight on social justice
* Nominees include Snowden and priest helping African
migrants
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Feb 2 A Russian newspaper critical of
President Vladimir Putin is among the nominations for the 2015
Nobel Peace Prize, along with Edward Snowden, Pope Francis and a
priest helping African migrants.
Although the committee has marked the last four 10-year
anniversaries of the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima by honouring the
fight against nuclear proliferation, there was little
speculation among Nobel watchers that the trend would continue.
Thousands of people, including all members of parliaments,
can make nominations, which must be postmarked no later than
Feb. 1. The $1.2 million award will be announced in October.
The Norwegian Nobel Institute does not publish names of
nominees, but Norwegian experts compile lists.
Pope Francis has been nominated for stressing social justice
and care for the environment, and former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked details of U.S. electronic
surveillance, for showing how citizens are monitored with few
democratic controls.
Kristian Berg Harpviken, head of the Peace Research
Institute, Oslo, named as his favourite Mussie Zerai, a priest
of Eritrean origin living in Italy who has helped some of the
thousands of African migrants who have risked their lives to
cross the Mediterranean.
"The migration crisis is worsening day by day," he said.
Harpviken put Novaya Gazeta, a Russian investigative
newspaper critical of Putin, second for its work to expose
corruption.
He said such an award "would also more widely speak to the
issue of media freedom" after the Islamist attack on the French
satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo last month in which 12 people
were killed.
Harpviken doubted whether Charlie Hebdo itself could win,
since many Muslims oppose the newspaper, known for lampooning
Islam and other religions.
Islamist violence was in any case condemned last year with a
prize shared by Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, who
campaigns for girls' education and survived a 2012 assassination
attempt by Taliban gunmen.
Asle Sveen, a historian and expert on the prize, said the
secretive five-member committee was unlikely to feel bound by
the nuclear anniversary.
The International Atomic Energy Agency won in 2005,
ban-the-bomb scientist Joseph Rotblat in 1995, International
Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War in 1985 and Soviet
human rights campaigner and nuclear scientist Andrei Sakharov in
1975.
The last non-nuclear winner in a year ending in a '5' was
the U.N. Children's Fund, UNICEF, which won in 1965.
"I think it is more of a coincidence that you have these
intervals," Sveen said.
Harpviken said one anti-proliferation candidate could be
Nihon Hidankyo, who represents the sufferers of the bombings of
Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
