STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Britain's Peter Higgs and
Belgium's Francois Englert won the 2013 Nobel prize for physics
for predicting the existence of the Higgs boson - the particle
key to explaining why elementary matter has mass - the
award-giving body said on Tuesday.
The two scientists had been favourites to share the 8
million Swedish crown ($1.25 million) prize after their
theoretical work was finally vindicated by experiments at the
CERN research centre's gigantic particle collider.
"The awarded theory is a central part of the Standard Model
of particle physics that describes how the world is
constructed," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a
statement.
"According to the Standard Model, everything, from flowers
and people to stars and planets, consists of just a few building
blocks: matter particles."
Physics was the second of this year's crop of Nobels. The
prizes were first awarded in 1901 to honor achievements in
Science, literature and peace in accordance with the will of
dynamite inventor and business tycoon Alfred Nobel.