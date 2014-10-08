* Hell, Betzig, Moerner pioneered nanoscale microsopy
* Allows scientists to see molecules inside living cells
* Offers new way of studying cells and disease processes
By Sven Nordenstam and Ben Hirschler
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, Oct 8 A German and two
American scientists won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on
Wednesday for smashing the size barrier in optical microscopes,
allowing researchers to see individual molecules inside living
cells.
U.S. citizens Eric Betzig and William Moerner and Germany's
Stefan Hell won the prize for using fluorescence to take
microscopes to a new level, making it possible to study things
like the creation of synapses between brain cells in real time.
"Due to their achievements the optical microscope can now
peer into the nanoworld," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
said as it awarded the 8 million crown ($1.1 million) prize.
Scientists, who have been looking down microscopes since the
17th century, had long thought there was a limit to what could
be seen. In 1873, Ernst Abbe stipulated that resolution could
never be better than 0.2 micrometres, or around 500 times
smaller than the width of a human hair.
But the three Nobel winners bypassed this limit by tagging
objects with fluorescent markers and scanning them to build up a
far more detailed images. Today, such "nanoscopy" is used widely
to visualise the internal molecular machinery of cells.
"This is very, very important to understanding how the cell
works and understanding what goes wrong if the cell is
diseased," Hell told a news conference by telephone after
learning of the award.
Modern nanoscale microscopes can follow protein interactions
involved in diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and cancer,
or watch the transcription and translation of DNA to make
proteins, or track the development of fertilised eggs as they
divide and become embryos.
The previous limit meant optical microscopes could see
objects about the size of the smallest bacteria, but not the
detailed workings of individual components inside cells.
Light is a common theme of both this award and the Nobel
Prize for Physics, which was given on Tuesday for advances in
low-energy light-emitting diodes.
REVOLUTIONISED IMAGING
"It's no exaggeration to say that super-resolution
fluorescence microscopy has revolutionised imaging, so this
year's Nobel Prize for Chemistry is very well deserved," said
Stefanie Reichelt, head of light microscopy at the Cancer
Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge.
Other techniques, such as electron microscopes, can provide
greater resolution but require preparatory measures that kill
cells, making them of no use for observing living processes.
"If you want to see living things, you must use something
which does not destroy the sample, by using normal light,"
Anders Hagfeldt, a member of the Swedish academy and professor
of physical chemistry at Uppsala University told Reuters.
"It was said it could not be done, basically. Now, with
these three laureates here, it is possible."
Hell, who is director of the Max Planck Institute for
Biophysical Chemistry in Germany, said he was "totally
surprised" by the prize, while Betzig said he was stunned.
"I have been walking around a daze for the last hour, on a
nice day in Munich, fearful that my life has changed," he told
Reuters by phone from the southern German city, where he was
scheduled to give a lecture on Wednesday.
Moerner, who is attending a conference in Recife, Brazil,
told Reuters TV: "I knew there was a chance but really had no
idea...it's something that makes your heart race."
Betzig works at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in
Ashburn, United States, while Moerner is professor at Stanford
University.
Chemistry was the third of this year's Nobel prizes. The
prize is named after Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, and
has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science,
literature and peace in accordance with his will.
The chemistry prize has often lived in the shadow of physics
and its star scientists such as Albert Einstein, though it was
the field that was arguably closest to the heart of Nobel's own
work in developing explosives.
As winners of the chemistry prize, the laureates enter an
exclusive club of researchers such as nuclear pioneer Ernest
Rutherford and Linus Pauling, the only person to win two Nobels
on his own -- for chemistry in 1954 and peace in 1962.
(1 US dollar = 7.2052 Swedish crown)
