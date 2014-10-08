STOCKHOLM Oct 8 American scientists Eric Betzig
and William Moerner and Germany's Stefan Hell won the 2014 Nobel
prize for chemistry for the development of super-resolved
fluorescence microscopy, the award-giving body said on
Wednesday.
"Their ground-breaking work has brought optical microscopy
into the nanodimension," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
said in a statement awarding the 8 million crown ($1.1 million)
prize.
Chemistry was the third of this year's Nobel prizes. The
prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been
awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and
peace in accordance with his will.
