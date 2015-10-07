CHICAGO Oct 7 Cancer researchers are just
beginning to understand the ramifications of the fundamental
discoveries behind the 2015 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, which
were awarded on Wednesday to three scientists for explaining how
cells repair mistakes in DNA that occur when cells divide.
When deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) repair mechanisms fail,
they predispose people to cancer. That is especially true of
individuals with mismatch repair defects, a mechanism discovered
by Paul Modrich of Duke University and the Howard Hughes Medical
Institute.
Modrich, Tomas Lindahl and Aziz Sancar won the prize for
"mechanistic studies of DNA repair." Their work mapped how cells
repair DNA to prevent damaging errors from appearing in genetic
information.
Subsequent work by Dr. Bert Vogelstein of the Johns Hopkins
Kimmel Cancer Center and Richard Kolodner, then at Harvard
Medical School and currently at the University of California,
San Diego, showed mismatch repair defects are the chief cause of
the most common inherited form of colorectal cancer, affecting
15 percent of colon cancer patients.
These defects may now help predict which patients are most
likely to benefit from immunotherapies, promising new drugs that
enlist the immune system to fight cancers.
A small study published earlier this year in the New England
Journal of Medicine showed that 92 percent of patients with
advanced colon and rectal cancers who had mismatch repair
defects responded to Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug
Keytruda. That compared to a response of 16 percent in patients
with the same cancers who did not carry the defect.
The findings could also be applicable to patients with other
cancers who have the same DNA repair defects, and possibly to
those with defects in other DNA repair mechanisms as well,
Vogelstein said.
"Mismatch repair defects are found not only in hereditary
colorectal cancers. They are found in about 2 percent of cancer
patients overall," he said in a telephone interview.
Vogelstein also said mismatch repair is a marker for
response to anti-PD-1 inhibitor drugs such as Keytruda because
patients with mismatch repair defects have tumors teeming with
mutations - far more than cancer patients with functioning DNA
repair genes.
Since the immune system is trained to recognize foreign
invaders, Hopkins researchers believe immune-boosting drugs such
as Keytruda or Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo, will
perform better in mutation-loaded tumors.
So far, the findings, while strong, are preliminary.
Vogelstein said if this same strategy extends to other cancer
types, "it could provide a very useful therapy for as many as
one in 50 patients with cancer worldwide."
Dr. Roger Perlmutter, president of Merck Research
Laboratories, said "every company that's interested in making
drugs that enhance the ability of the immune system to recognize
cancer is interested" in exploring DNA repair mechanisms.
"In colorectal cancer, it's unambiguous. Administration of
Keytruda is much, much more effective in those people who have
DNA repair mutations," he said.
The company is conducting a larger clinical trial in hopes
getting FDA approval for the drug in colorectal cancers.
Keytruda is already approved in melanoma, and in some forms of
advanced lung cancer.
Other drugs targeting DNA repair defects include
AstraZeneca's Lynparza, a so-called PARP inhibitor approved for
women with advanced ovarian cancer associated with defective
BRCA genes. The drug kills cancer cells by exploiting defects in
a tumor DNA repair pathway.
In a blog post earlier this year, Dr. Francis Collins,
director of the National Institutes of Health, noted that most
of the original work on DNA repair mechanisms was done in
bacteria, "with no expectation of medical relevance."
Vogelstein said the latest findings in cancer
immunotherapies are "a beautiful demonstration of how basic
science can have practical value which no one could have seen in
the beginning."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen, editing by G Crosse)