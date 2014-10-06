STOCKHOLM Oct 6 The Swedish Academy will
announce the winner of this year's Nobel Prize in literature on
Thursday this week at 1100 GMT, it said in a statement on
Monday.
The Swedish Academy, founded in 1786, usually gets around
350 proposals each year for the world's most prestigious
literary award which has been awarded according to the will of
dynamite tycoon Alfred Nobel since 1901.
The winner will receive the prize of 8 million Swedish
crowns ($1.1 million) from the Swedish king in Stockholm on Dec.
10.
The announcements of the winners of the Nobel Prizes begin
on Monday with the physiology or medicine prize.
