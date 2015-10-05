* Nobel awards discoveries in fighting malaria and roundworm
* Drugs based on research have saved millions of lives
* Prize goes to Japanese, Chinese and Irish scientists
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, Oct 5 Three scientists from
Japan, China and Ireland whose discoveries led to the
development of potent new drugs against parasitic diseases
including malaria and elephantiasis won the Nobel Prize for
Medicine on Monday.
Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won
half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of
which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with
river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis.
China's Tu Youyou was awarded the other half of the prize
for discovering artemisinin, a drug that has slashed malaria
deaths and has become the mainstay of fighting the
mosquito-borne disease. She is China's first Nobel laureate in
medicine.
Some 3.4 billion people, most of them living in poor
countries, are at risk of contracting the three parasitic
diseases.
"These two discoveries have provided humankind with powerful
new means to combat these debilitating diseases that affect
hundreds of millions of people annually," the Nobel Assembly at
Sweden's Karolinska Institute said.
"The consequences in terms of improved human health and
reduced suffering are immeasurable."
Today, the medicine ivermectin, a derivative of avermectin
made by Merck & Co, is used worldwide to fight roundworm
parasites, while artemisinin-based drugs from firms including
Novartis and Sanofi are the main weapons
against malaria.
Omura and Campbell made their breakthrough in fighting
parasitic worms, or helminths, after studying compounds from
soil bacteria. That led to the discovery of avermectin, which
was then further modified into ivermectin.
The treatment is so successful that river blindness and
lymphatic filariasis are now on the verge of being eradicated.
Omura, 80, said the real credit for the achievement should
go to the ingenuity of the Streptomyces bacteria, whose
naturally occurring chemicals were so effective at killing off
parasites.
"I really wonder if I deserve this," he said after learning
he had won the prize. "I have done all my work depending on
microbes and learning from them, so I think the microbes might
almost deserve it more than I do."
Omura is professor emeritus at Kitasato University in Japan,
while Campbell is research fellow emeritus at Drew University in
Madison, New Jersey.
"This was the work of a team of researchers so it is by no
means my work, it's our work," said Campbell, 85, who learned of
his prize in a pre-dawn phone call from Reuters that woke him at
his home in North Andover, Massachusetts.
"In the first decade, there were 70 authors that I
co-authored papers with. That gives you some idea of the number
of people involved," he said.
TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Tu, meanwhile, turned to a traditional Chinese herbal
medicine in her hunt for a better malaria treatment, following
the declining success of the older drugs chloroquine and
quinine.
She found that an extract from the plant Artemisia annua was
sometimes effective but the results were inconsistent, so she
went back to ancient literature, including a recipe from AD 350,
in the search for clues.
This eventually led to the isolation of artemisinin, a new
class of anti-malaria drug, which was available in China before
it reached the West. Tu, 84, has worked at the China Academy of
Traditional Chinese Medicine since 1965.
World Health Organization spokesman Gregory Hartl said the
award of a Nobel prize for the discovery was a great tribute to
the contribution of Chinese science in fighting malaria.
"We now have drugs that kill these parasites very early in
their life-cycle," said Juleen Zierath, chair of the Nobel
Committee. "They not only kill these parasites but they stop
these infections from spreading."
Death rates from malaria have plunged 60 percent in the past
15 years, although the disease still kills around half a million
people a year, the vast majority of them babies and young
children in the poorest parts of Africa.
The 8 million Swedish crowns ($960,000) medicine prize is
the first of the Nobel prizes awarded each year. Prizes for
achievements in science, literature and peace were first awarded
in 1901 in accordance with the will of dynamite inventor and
businessman Alfred Nobel.
Last year, the medicine prize went to three scientists who
discovered the brain's inner navigation system.
($1 = 8.3372 Swedish crowns)
