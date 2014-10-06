(Refiles to change media packaging)
STOCKHOLM Oct 6 American-British scientist John
O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser won the
2014 Nobel prize for medicine or physiology for discoveries of
cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain, the
award-giving body said on Monday.
"The discoveries ... have solved a problem that has occupied
philosophers and scientists for centuries," the Nobel Assembly
at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement when
awarding the prize of 8 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).
"How does the brain create a map of the space surrounding us
and how can we navigate our way through a complex environment?"
the body added.
Medicine is the first of the Nobel prizes awarded each year.
Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were
first awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of dynamite
inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.
(1 US dollar = 7.2230 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Niklas Pollard; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)