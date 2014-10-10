OSLO Oct 10 Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, and Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Here is a list of previous winners of the Nobel Peace Prize going back to 1980.

2013 - Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons 2012 - European Union 2011 - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee (Liberia) and Tawakkol Karman (Yemen) 2010 - Liu Xiaobo (China) 2009 - U.S. President Barack Obama (United States) 2008 - Martti Ahtisaari (Finland) 2007 - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Albert Gore (United States) 2006 - Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank (Bangladesh) 2005 - International Atomic Energy Agency and Mohamed ElBaradei (Egypt) 2004 - Wangari Muta Maathai (Kenya) 2003 - Shirin Ebadi (Iran) 2002 - Jimmy Carter (United States) 2001 - United Nations and Kofi Annan (Ghana) 2000 - Kim Dae-jung (South Korea) 1999 - Médecins Sans Frontières (Switzerland) 1998 - John Hume (Ireland) and David Trimble (Britain) 1997 - International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Jody Williams (United States) 1996 - Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and José Ramos-Horta (East Timor) 1995 - Joseph Rotblat (Britain) and Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs (Canada) 1994 - Yasser Arafat (Palestine), Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin (Israel) 1993 - Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk (Souht Africa) 1992 - Rigoberta Menchú Tum (Guatemala) 1991 - Aung San Suu Kyi (Burma) 1990 - Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev (Soviet Union) 1989 - The Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) (Tibet) 1988 - United Nations Peacekeeping Forces 1987 - Oscar Arias Sánchez (Costa Rica) 1986 - Elie Wiesel (United States) 1985 - International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (United States) 1984 - Desmond Tutu (South Africa) 1983 - Lech Walesa (Poland) 1982 - Alva Myrdal (Sweden) and Alfonso García Robles (Mexico) 1981 - Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees 1980 - Adolfo Pérez Esquivel (Argentina) (Editing by Angus MacSwan)