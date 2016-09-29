STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 Sweden's annual crop of Nobel
Prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace is
announced in the coming days, beginning with the medicine prize.
Oct. 3 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (announced in
Stockholm at 0930 GMT at the earliest)
Oct. 4 Nobel Prize in Physics (announced in Stockholm at 0945
GMT at the earliest)
Oct. 5 Nobel Prize in Chemistry (announced in Stockholm at 0945
GMT at the earliest)
Oct. 6 (possible date) Nobel Prize in Literature (according to
tradition, the exact date for this prize is only announced
shortly before it is presented. However, it very often falls on
the Thursday ahead of the peace prize.)
Oct. 7 Nobel Peace Prize (announced in Oslo at 0900 GMT)
Oct. 10 The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in
Memory of Alfred Nobel (announced in Stockholm at 0945 GMT at
the earliest). The economics prize is often referred to as the
Nobel Economics Prize but was only established in 1968 and was
not part of the original group of awards set out in dynamite
tycoon Alfred Nobel's 1895 will.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alison Williams)