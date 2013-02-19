ZURICH Feb 19 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel
Biocare said it expects difficult conditions this year,
after fourth-quarter net profit dropped 16 percent to 11.2
million euros ($14.95 million) amid a sharp fall in sales in
Japan.
Nobel, hard hit by a faltering global economy, said it would
lift its dividend to 0.20 Swiss francs ($0.22) a share, from
0.15 in 2011.
"Within the next 3 to 5 years, assuming markets improve
beyond 2013 to modest mid-single digit growth, Nobel Biocare
targets growing at least in line with the market and to improve
EBIT margin also continually between 50 to 100 bps per annum at
constant exchange rates," the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)