UPDATE 3-Allergan to buy fat-fighter Zeltiq Aesthetics for $2.48 bln
* Zeltiq shares jump 12.8 pct (Recasts first paragraph, adds details from conference call)
ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it had been able to catch up with peers in the third quarter as it reported better-than-expected net profit.
The company swung to a net profit of 7 million euros ($8.93 million) from a loss of 2.2 million a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 5.4 million euros.
The company still expects a modest decline in the global dental market for 2012 as high unemployment and a bleak economic outlook hit consumer confidence, it said.
($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Zeltiq shares jump 12.8 pct (Recasts first paragraph, adds details from conference call)
* Receives USPTO Notice Of Allowance for a new asiDNATM-related patent, expanding its IP protection in the U.S.
* Transgene and Leon Berard cancer center announce dosing of the first patient in a phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial evaluating the intra-tumoral co-administration of Pexa-Vec plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in solid cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)