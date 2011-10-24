* Swiss newspaper reports EQT, Bain Capital looking at Nobel Biocare

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Oct 24 Shares in Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare rose some 13 percent on Monday after a Swiss newspaper reported over the weekend that two private equity firms could be interested in buying the struggling group.

At 1354 GMT, Nobel Biocare shares were trading 15 percent higher, far outperforming the European healthcare index . This rise added to strong gains from Friday when Jefferies analysts said there could be more M&A activity in the sector.

Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported Swedish private equity firm EQT was eyeing Nobel Biocare as a possible target, citing two independent sources. The paper also reported Bain Capital was considering making an offer for the group.

Nobel Biocare, often touted as a takeover target, and Bain declined to comment. EQT was not immediately available to comment.

Nobel Biocare's shares, which have lost around 40 percent of their value so far this year, were also buoyed on Monday by news that Silchester International had raised its stake in the group to 3.15 percent, and by investors covering short positions.

Talk that Nobel Biocare could be the next dental implant maker to be bought comes just months after Dentsply beat off bids from rival medical technology groups and private equity funds to snap up AstraZeneca's dental implants and medical devices unit for $1.8 billion.

EQT, which has just raised 4.75 billion euros for its sixth fund, was among the bidders for AstraZeneca's Astra Tech. The healthcare industry is a key area of interest for EQT, which recently bought Swedish firm Atos Medical.

Bain has also been active in the healthcare sector, and it owns numerous businesses including specialty pharma group Warner Chilcott, and healthcare logistics and outsourcing group Accellent.

"It is possible that Nobel Biocare could be the next dental implant maker to go after Astra Tech. There were quite a few bidders for Astra Tech, including private equity, and those who missed out there could well be looking at other companies," Jefferies analyst Stephan Gasteyger said.

"There is a question mark over the sector's outlook, which is pretty opaque, and the company does need new direction, but this could actually make it more attractive for private equity groups that specialise in this," he said.

One analyst said there could also be quite a few potential industry buyers, such as Medtronic , Danaher and 3M .

But it is unlikely that any deal for Nobel Biocare, which is worth $1.4 billion, would come before Synthes executive Michel Orsinger takes over as chairman next year from Rolf Watter, who is holding the position on an ad interim basis.

"Watter is only there for the interim. I am not sure if he wants to decide on something like this now," Vontobel analyst Daniel Jelovcan said.

"In the last three years, there have been various takeover rumours about Nobel Biocare being bought. Companies like Medtronic, J&J, 3M, Synthes and Novartis were all said to be interested, but nothing came of that. I don't believe this time will be any different," Jelovcan said.

PUZZLING PROSPECTS

Nobel Biocare has had a tough time of late as it has faced slowing demand for its products and struggled to get to grips with regional management issues, losing its top spot in the dental implant market to local rival Straumann .

The group, now under the leadership of former Nestle veteran Richard Laube, warned investors in August it might not share in market growth this year after disappointing second-quarter results.

The dental implant market was hit hard by the financial crisis which prompted consumers to cut back on spending on non-urgent dental treatment generally not reimbursed by insurers.

There have been some signs that the industry was starting to recover, but investors are concerned this recovery could be brief as the economic outlook remains uncertain.

Still, analysts view the long-term prospects for the sector as bright thanks to ageing populations, as well as an increased awareness of the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers. (Additional reporting by Simon Meads in London and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Erica Billingham and Mike Nesbit)