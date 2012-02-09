(Adds detail, background)

* Q4 net profit rises to 13.3 mln euros, vs poll 18.7 mln

* Sees low-single digit percent growth for global market

ZURICH, Feb 9 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare forecast low single-digit percent growth for the global market in 2012 amid challenging market conditions in many European countries, when it posted quarterly net profit that missed expectations.

Nobel Biocare said on Thursday the market in North America would likely keep growing, while development in the Asia-Pacific region will depend on further stabilisation in Japan.

It is to ramp up investment in product development, marketing, sales and IT to boost efficiency. For 2012 it expected operating profit at constant exchange rates to be in line with 2011.

Fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled to 13.3 million euros ($17.63 million), compared with a forecast for 18.7 million in a Reuters poll.

Nobel Biocare, often touted as a takeover target, said profit from operations fell 15 percent to 72.1 million euros.

The group has had a tough time of late as weaker demand for its products, often designed for larger and more pricey treatments than those of its rivals, has resulted in it lagging the industry and losing its top spot in the dental implant market to local competitor Straumann.

The industry was hit hard during the economic downturn as patients put off non-urgent treatment generally not reimbursed by insurers, and the tough economic climate in Europe has been hindering a convincing recovery.

Analysts view the long-term prospects for the sector as bright thanks to ageing populations, as well as an increased awareness of the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers. ($1 = 0.7545 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)