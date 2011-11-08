* Q3 sales flat at 128 mln euros, beat poll estimate of 125 mln euros

ZURICH, Nov 8 Demand for Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare's products held up slightly better than expected in the third quarter as growth in North America helped offset a weaker performance in Europe.

Nobel Biocare posted a net loss of 2.2 million euros, trailing expectations it would swing to a profit in the quarter, but still the company managed to narrow its loss versus the year-ago period.

At 1206 GMT, Nobel Biocare shares were trading 7.5 percent firmer, outperforming a 1.4 percent rise in the European healthcare index , as the sales figures out of America reassured some investors the group was starting to catch up with the rest of the sector.

One Zurich-based trader said short-covering was also boosting the shares.

Nobel Biocare has had a tough time of late as weaker demand for its products, often designed for larger and therefore more pricey treatments than those of its rivals, has resulted in it lagging the industry and losing its top spot in the dental implant market to local peer Straumann .

The group, often touted as a takeover target, said on Tuesday it was sticking to its expectations that 2011 revenue, at constant exchange rates, and its EBIT margin, excluding currency impacts and exceptional expenses, will be in line with last year.

It is also eyeing modest growth of its implant systems in the fourth quarter thanks to new implant launches.

"The third-quarter numbers came in a touch better than expected and especially the robust growth in Nobel's important North American market is a bright spot," Sarasin analyst David Kaegi said in a research note.

But Kaegi said he was not anticipating a sustainable turnaround in the foreseeable future.

"Recently, the stock has been up on rumours that private equity houses may be interested in a purchase of Nobel Biocare. Given the risk to economic growth and the still full valuation multiples, we consider this as rather unlikely," he said.

CLOUDY PROSPECTS

Like Straumann, Nobel Biocare is forecasting low-to-mid-single-digit growth in the dental implant market this year.

Nobel Biocare third-quarter sales were flat at 128.2 million euros, marginally ahead of the 125 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll, while sales in North America rose 6 percent.

The dental implant industry was hit hard during the economic downturn as patients put off non-urgent dental treatment generally not reimbursed by insurers, and worries are mounting that the deteriorating economic outlook could cast shadows over the industry's prospects.

But analysts view the long-term prospects for the sector as bright thanks to ageing populations, as well as an increased awareness of the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)