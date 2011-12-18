* Nobel Biocare often touted as takeover target

* Firm spokesman says no agreement struck

* Paper: Board members disagree so deal not likely now

ZURICH, Dec 18 The board of Nobel Biocare's discussed initial interest from venture capital firm Bain Capital, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday, while a spokesman for the dental implant maker said there were no ongoing discussions.

According to the SonntagsZeitung, the Nobel Biocare board had the discussion on Friday, with some on the board wanting to continue sounding out a possible deal with Bain Capital while others wanted the firm to stand alone.

A deal at the moment was unlikely because of the difference of opinion among board members, the paper also said.

Nobel Biocare has had a tough time of late as weaker demand for its products, often designed for larger and therefore more pricey treatments than those of its rivals, has resulted in it lagging the industry and losing its top spot in the dental implant market to local peer Straumann.

The group is often touted as a takeover target.

"I can say that there's no such agreement and no ongoing talks," Nobel Biocare spokesman Nicolas Weidmann said.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)