ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel
Biocare said it expected a modest decline in the
global dental implant market for the rest of the year, as it
posted second-quarter profit in line with expectations.
In the first half of 2012, markets developed less favourably
than anticipated at the beginning of the year," the Zurich-based
company said in a statement.
"For the remainder of 2012, Nobel Biocare anticipates a
continuation of the challenging economic circumstances in many
countries and expects the market to develop at the same pace as
in the first half."
Net profit in the second quarter fell 12 percent to 14
million euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales to
fall 14.5 percent to 13.6 million euros.
The economic downturn has caused patients to put off pricey
dental work, hurting implant makers Nobel Biocare and Swiss peer
Straumann, which on Tuesday cut its growth outlook for
the global tooth replacement market to "flat at best."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)