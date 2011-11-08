ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel
Biocare said it was sticking to its full-year outlook
on Tuesday despite posting an unexpected loss in the
third-quarter.
The group, which has often been touted as a takeover
candidate, posted a net loss of 2.2 million euros, below the
average estimate for a profit of 0.85 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Still, the group managed to narrow its loss versus the year
-ago period and it said it expects full-year revenue, at
constant exchange rates, and its EBIT margin, excluding currency
impacts and exceptional expenses, to be in line with last year.
Nobel Biocare has had a tough time of late as it has faced
slowing demand for its products and struggled to get to grips
with regional management issues, losing its top spot in the
dental implant market to local rival Straumann .
(Reporting by Katie Reid)