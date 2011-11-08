ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it was sticking to its full-year outlook on Tuesday despite posting an unexpected loss in the third-quarter.

The group, which has often been touted as a takeover candidate, posted a net loss of 2.2 million euros, below the average estimate for a profit of 0.85 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Still, the group managed to narrow its loss versus the year -ago period and it said it expects full-year revenue, at constant exchange rates, and its EBIT margin, excluding currency impacts and exceptional expenses, to be in line with last year.

Nobel Biocare has had a tough time of late as it has faced slowing demand for its products and struggled to get to grips with regional management issues, losing its top spot in the dental implant market to local rival Straumann .

