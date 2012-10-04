BRIEF-PCL to list shares on KOSDAQ market
* Says it will issue 1.5 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 8,000 won/share, for proceeds of 12 billion won
ZURICH Oct 4 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said on Thursday a third quarter sales shortfall in Japan will hit revenues and profits for the year.
The company said operating profit would be 67 to 70 million euro ($86.4 to 90.3 million) for the full year. Analyst had expectations for 76.15 million euros, according to Reuters data.
Nobel Biocare expects revenue for the full year to fall in the low single digit percentage range at constant foreign exchange rates.
The company said third quarter revenue was 131 million euros, up 2 percent year-on-year in euro terms and down 5.1 percent at constant exchange rates.
The economic downturn has caused patients to put off pricey dental work, hurting implant makers like Nobel Biocare and rival Straumann Holding AG. The firm's screw-in prosthetic teeth can cost thousands of francs apiece. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, will seek job-creation advice on Thursday from at least five companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.
* Signed a collaborative research master agreement with Garvan Institute of Medical Research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: