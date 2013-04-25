BRIEF-GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
ZURICH, April 25 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG said net profit fell 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as a weak global economy continued to weigh on sales of its high end dental implants.
The company reported profits of 13.3 million euros ($17.3 million)on sales of 141.5 million euros. That compared with earnings and sales estimates of 11.8 million euros and 141 million euros respectively in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* says french government has today announced that tariffs to reimburse healthcare will be decreased by 2.09% from march 1, 2017, compared to 2016 tariff levels