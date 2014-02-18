ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare expects to grow sales and improve profitability this year as it posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed forecasts.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 3.9 percent at constant exchange rates to 149.6 million euros ($205 million), generating net profit of 12.4 million euros, compared to 11.8 million a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 156 million and net profit of 13.2 million on average.

The Swiss company said it expects revenue to grow around 3 to 4 percent this year at constant exchange rates and to improve its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin by about 100 basis points. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)