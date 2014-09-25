BRIEF-ED to buy 6.7 pct stake in H Bion for 7.40 bln won
* Says it will buy 255,000 shares of H Bion, a bio new material firm, for 7.40 billion won
Sept 25 Nobel Biocare Holding AG : * Says files international trade commission complaint against Neodent * Requesting that U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) investigate
allegations of unfair trade practices by Neodent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it will buy 255,000 shares of H Bion, a bio new material firm, for 7.40 billion won
* Sectra's cloud service for medical images ordered by Swedish hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Signs agreement with two municipalities regarding delivery of TripleA solution