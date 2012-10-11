* Mo Yan is first Chinese national to win prize
* Name is pseudonym meaning "Don't Speak"
* "Unique way of writing," Swedish Academy says
(Adds further Mo Yan quotes)
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 Chinese writer Mo Yan won the
2012 Nobel prize for literature on Thursday for works which
combine "hallucinatory realism" with folk tales, history and
contemporary life in China.
Mo, who was once so destitute he ate tree bark and weeds to
survive, is the first Chinese national to win the $1.2 million
literature prize, awarded by the Swedish Academy.
He said the award made him "overjoyed and terrified".
Some of his books have been banned as "provocative and
vulgar" by Chinese authorities but he has also been criticised
as being too close to the Communist Party.
While users of a popular Chinese microblogging site offered
their congratulations, dissident artist Ai Weiwei said he
disagreed with giving the award to a writer with the "taint of
government" about him.
Mo, 57, who grew up in the town of Gaomi in Shandong
province in the northeast of the country and whose parents were
farmers, sets his works mainly in the land of his birth.
Mo Yan is a pen name which means "Don't Speak". His real
name is Guan Moye and he was forced to drop out of primary
school and herd cattle during China's Cultural Revolution.
Speaking to the state-run China News Service, Mo said he was
happy to have won.
"But I do not think that my winning can be seen as
representing anything. I think that China has many outstanding
authors, and their great works should also be recognised by the
world.
"Next, I'm going to put most of my efforts into creating my
new works. I will keep working hard, and I thank everyone. As to
whether I go to Sweden to receive the prize, I will wait for
word from the organisers about arrangements."
"AT HOME WITH HIS DAD"
Peter Englund, head of the Swedish Academy, said Mo was "at
home with his dad" when he was told of the award.
"He said he was overjoyed and terrified," Englund told
Swedish television. "He has such a damn unique way of writing.
If you read half a page of Mo Yan you immediately recognise it
as him."
The award citation said Mo used a mixture of fantasy and
reality, historical and social perspectives to create a world
which was reminiscent of the writings of William Faulkner and
Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
At the same time, he found a "departure point in old Chinese
literature and in oral tradition", the Academy said.
Englund said Mo offers "a unique insight into a unique world
in a quite unique manner."
His style is "a fountain of words and stories and stories
within stories, then stories within the stories within the
stories and so on. He's mesmerising," Englund told Reuters
television.
Mo is best known in the West for "Red Sorghum", which
portrayed the hardships endured by farmers in the early years of
communist rule and was made in a film directed by Zhang Yimou.
His books also include "Big Breasts and Wide Hips" and "The
Republic of Wine".
"My works are Chinese literature, which is part of world
literature. They show the life of Chinese people as well as the
country's unique culture and folk customs," Mo told reporters in
his hometown, Xinhua news agency reported.
The last Chinese-born winner was Gao Xingjian in 2000,
although he was living in France by that time and had taken
French citizenship. His Nobel was not celebrated by the Chinese
government.
CHINA HAS "WAITED TOO LONG"
Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily praised the
win in a commentary on its website (www.people.com.cn).
"This is the first Chinese writer who has won the Nobel
Prize for Literature. Chinese writers have waited too long, the
Chinese people have waited too long," it wrote.
Mo, a vice chairman of the government-backed Chinese
Writers' Association, said he had nothing to say about Liu
Xiaobo, the jailed dissident who won the Nobel Peace Prize in
2010 and whose name has been banned from public discussion in
China.
"His winning won't be of any help for Liu Xiaobo, unless Mo
Yan expresses his concern for him," said Ai Weiwei.
"But Mo Yan has stated in the past that he has nothing to
say about Liu Xiaobo. I think the Nobel organisers have removed
themselves from reality by awarding this prize. I really don't
understand it."
Beijing-based writer Mo Zhixu said Mo Yan, who once copied
out by hand a speech by Chairman Mao Zedong for a commemorative
book, "doesn't have any independent personality."
Yu Shicun, a Beijing-based essayist and literary critic,
said Mo Yan was a puzzling choice for the prize.
"I don't think this makes sense," said Yu in a telephone
interview. "His works are from the 1980s, when he was influenced
by Latin American literature. I don't think he's created his own
things. We don't see him as an innovator in Chinese literature."
On the streets of Beijing, there was pride in Mo's
achievement.
"I think this is an unprecedented breakthrough, because
before this they spoke of Chinese nationals getting the Nobel
prize, but it was only the peace prize, never the others such as
the literature, the physics and chemistry prizes," said Xu
Jiebiao, 28-year-old IT consultant.
"So a Chinese getting the Nobel prize for literature will
increase the national pride."
The literature prize is the fourth of this year's crop of
prizes, which were established in the will of Swedish dynamite
inventor Alfred Nobel and awarded for the first time in 1901.
The writer, who was in the People's Liberation Army before
progressing to academia, was one of the favourites to win the
award this year, according to British bookmaker Ladbrokes, along
with Japanese author Haruki Murakami.
(Additional reporting by Johan Ahlander, Simon Johnson, Anna
Ringstrom, Niklas Pollard, Sui-Lee Wee, Ben Blanchard and Lucy
Hornby; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Peter Millership)