LONDON/SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd is seeking a buyer for its agribusiness unit, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The firm had previously planned to list its agribusiness in a Singapore IPO, but difficult market conditions led the company to explore other options, sources said.

Noble did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, Saeed Azhar, Naveen Thukral and Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)